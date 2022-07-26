Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

ADVM has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ADVM traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 595,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,403. The stock has a market cap of $153.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.59.

Insider Activity

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dawn Svoronos bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $59,200. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 992,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 553,155 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $919,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 503,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 158,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 996.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 260,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.