Adviser Investments LLC Buys 749 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health comprises 0.9% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $14,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Elevance Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,080,000 after purchasing an additional 162,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Elevance Health by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,667,000 after purchasing an additional 437,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,914,000 after purchasing an additional 51,641 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,042,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,078,000 after buying an additional 65,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,128,341,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elevance Health Stock Up 2.4 %

ELV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.30.

Elevance Health stock opened at $470.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $482.47 and its 200 day moving average is $476.68. The company has a market capitalization of $113.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

