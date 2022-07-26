Adviser Investments LLC Has $42.42 Million Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Adviser Investments LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,827 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Adviser Investments LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $42,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,455,000. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 84,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $53.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average is $48.97.

