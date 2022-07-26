Adviser Investments LLC Increases Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC owned 1.26% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCEB opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.37. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $75.48.

