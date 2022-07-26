Adviser Investments LLC Invests $5.53 Million in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,000. Adviser Investments LLC owned about 1.36% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHE. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

IHE opened at $190.02 on Tuesday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $176.96 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.48 and a 200 day moving average of $190.37.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

