Adviser Investments LLC Invests $5.97 Million in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,531,000 after buying an additional 34,975 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,717,000 after buying an additional 62,453 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $100.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.15 and a 200 day moving average of $103.93. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

