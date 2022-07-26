Adviser Investments LLC Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $80.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.14 billion, a PE ratio of 61.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.96.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

