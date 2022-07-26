Adviser Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after buying an additional 7,030,375 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,345,000 after buying an additional 1,672,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,633,000 after buying an additional 457,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,277,246,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,191,000 after buying an additional 2,210,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $92.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.47. The firm has a market cap of $137.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.