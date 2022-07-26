Adviser Investments LLC Sells 9,667 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Adviser Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,667 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.83.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture stock opened at $289.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.74.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

