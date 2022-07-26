AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $513.98 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada raised AeroVironment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $82.94 on Tuesday. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $242,690.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AeroVironment by 37.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 4.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in AeroVironment by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AeroVironment by 82.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.