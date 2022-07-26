Aeternity (AE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.79 Million

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. In the last week, Aeternity has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $27.79 million and $590,968.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for $0.0777 or 0.00000370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pollen Coin (PCN) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000776 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 403,338,747 coins and its circulating supply is 357,517,804 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

