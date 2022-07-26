AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) Price Tops $0.0006

AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 25th. AFEN Blockchain has a total market cap of $85,874.37 and approximately $43,132.00 worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AFEN Blockchain has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One AFEN Blockchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00017476 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001918 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031866 BTC.
About AFEN Blockchain
AFEN Blockchain’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,865,359 coins. AFEN Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @afenblockchain.
