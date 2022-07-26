AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded AGF Management from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Desjardins cut their price target on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

AGF Management Price Performance

Shares of AGFMF remained flat at $5.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 854. AGF Management has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

