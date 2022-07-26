Aion (AION) Price Down 13.2% This Week

Aion (AION) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0324 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $16.24 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,037.57 or 0.99958485 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00041903 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00210656 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00233754 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00114679 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00045073 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004835 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

