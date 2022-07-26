Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Air T from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.
Air T Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Air T stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. Air T has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91.
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.
