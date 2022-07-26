Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Air T from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Air T stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. Air T has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91.

Institutional Trading of Air T

About Air T

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in Air T, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC owned about 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.