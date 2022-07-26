Airbnb (ABNB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Airbnb to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Airbnb to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.9 %

Airbnb stock opened at $104.95 on Tuesday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 287,204 shares in the company, valued at $45,952,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $570,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 287,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,952,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 621,436 shares of company stock worth $64,072,822. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 6.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Airbnb by 59.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 54.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 33,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 68.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.87.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

