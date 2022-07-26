Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Position Raised by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,829 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,488,000. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,228 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $92.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.85. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.90 and a 52 week high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AKAM. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.42.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $1,190,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,601.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $1,190,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,601.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

