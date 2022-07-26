Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Albany International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.60 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.30-3.60 EPS.
NYSE AIN opened at $82.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Albany International has a twelve month low of $74.17 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.19.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.89%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.
Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.
