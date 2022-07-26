Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Albany International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.60 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.30-3.60 EPS.

NYSE AIN opened at $82.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Albany International has a twelve month low of $74.17 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

