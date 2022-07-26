Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ACI has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.35.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of ACI stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.53.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

In other news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $691,125.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,691 shares in the company, valued at $539,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 15,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $495,999.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,630,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $691,125.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,691 shares in the company, valued at $539,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 246.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268,640 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,389,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,609 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 481.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,740,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,480 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1,929.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,323,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 432.7% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,334,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,068 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

