Algorand (ALGO) Achieves Market Cap of $2.14 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001460 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $2.14 billion and approximately $73.79 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00097981 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000564 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00017391 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00235154 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00041258 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007937 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,350,069,914 coins and its circulating supply is 6,948,830,992 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

