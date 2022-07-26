Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $101.06

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $101.06, but opened at $105.40. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $102.97, with a volume of 365,180 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.39.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $275.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 51.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Alibaba Group by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

