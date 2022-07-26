Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.428 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Alliant Energy has a payout ratio of 59.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alliant Energy to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.20. 1,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,562. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $54.20 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.40.

Insider Transactions at Alliant Energy

In other Alliant Energy news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $73,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNT. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

