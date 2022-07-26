Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.146 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.85. The business had revenue of C$144.82 million during the quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.