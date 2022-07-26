AllSafe Achieves Market Capitalization of $38,228.24 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $38,228.24 and $1.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00030820 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000092 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007172 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw.

AllSafe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

