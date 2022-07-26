Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Trading Down 2.8 %

AAU stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The company has a market cap of $30.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

