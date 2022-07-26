AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires 616 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises 0.4% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CWI. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,579.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 53,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 564,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after buying an additional 371,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 195,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 9,658 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CWI traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $23.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,320. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $30.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average is $26.35.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

