AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys 1,352 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 62,526 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 129,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 69,070 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,968,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,794. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.06. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

