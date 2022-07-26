AlphaCore Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITI. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Iteris during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Iteris by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 30,860 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 21.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 152,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 26,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Iteris alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Iteris to $3.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Iteris Stock Performance

Iteris stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.59. 192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,607. The firm has a market cap of $109.89 million, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05. Iteris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $6.54.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.26 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%.

Iteris Profile

(Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.