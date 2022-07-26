AlphaCore Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after buying an additional 18,809,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823,641 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,403,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310,531 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,142,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,926 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE O traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.85. The company had a trading volume of 30,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,084. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 70.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.41.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 291.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

