AlphaCore Capital LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,702 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEM. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $237,937,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $63,847,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $68,086,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,745,000 after buying an additional 967,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $54,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE AEM traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.21. 472,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.89. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 82.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

