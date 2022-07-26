Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 405.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,757 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.36. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 219.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.