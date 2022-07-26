AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Purchased by Wilen Investment Management CORP.

Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. AMERCO makes up about 8.7% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $11,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 58.6% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 711,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,830,000 after purchasing an additional 262,822 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at $59,322,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in AMERCO by 43.1% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 132,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,383,000 after acquiring an additional 40,019 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AMERCO by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,409,000 after acquiring an additional 28,046 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AMERCO by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,703,000 after acquiring an additional 21,080 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:UHAL traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $496.69. The company had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,549. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $485.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $551.22. AMERCO has a one year low of $447.92 and a one year high of $769.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.91.

AMERCO ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.38 by ($2.96). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 19.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 58.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

