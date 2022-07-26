Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Hits Market Cap of $51.53 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $51.53 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $3.37 or 0.00016183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004805 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001569 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002165 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00017130 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001975 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000309 BTC.
About Ampleforth Governance Token
Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg.
Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading
