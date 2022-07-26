Analysts Set OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target at $60.17

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on OPRX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average of $35.14. The company has a market cap of $382.83 million, a PE ratio of -131.81 and a beta of 0.87. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $99.18.

Institutional Trading of OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $13.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in OptimizeRx by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

