Analysts Set Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) PT at $29.00

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBGI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $33.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average is $24.93. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $2.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

Institutional Trading of Sinclair Broadcast Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

