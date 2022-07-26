Analyzing Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) and Union Dental (OTCMKTS:UDHI)

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) and Union Dental (OTCMKTS:UDHI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Better Therapeutics and Union Dental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Therapeutics N/A -142.64% -46.31% Union Dental N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Better Therapeutics and Union Dental, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Union Dental 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Better Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 880.39%. Given Better Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than Union Dental.

This table compares Better Therapeutics and Union Dental’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Therapeutics $10,000.00 3,682.69 -$40.33 million N/A N/A Union Dental N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Union Dental has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Better Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.0% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.4% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Better Therapeutics has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Union Dental has a beta of 4.72, meaning that its share price is 372% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Better Therapeutics beats Union Dental on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics, Inc. engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes. The company's products under development also include BT-002, a PDT that help patients with hypertension improve their blood pressure; and BT-003, a PDT that help patients with hyperlipidemia enhance cholesterol levels. Better Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Union Dental

Union Dental Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides detal services in the United States. The company operates a network of dental providers, the Dental Referral, who provide dental services through the network to union members in accordance with arrangements between UDC and various labor unions. It also manages the operation of a general dental practice. The company is based in Coral Springs, Florida.

