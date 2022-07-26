Analyzing F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) and Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI)

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Rating) and Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares F & M Bank and Southside Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F & M Bank 20.20% 9.93% 0.80% Southside Bancshares 39.70% 12.09% 1.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares F & M Bank and Southside Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F & M Bank $47.40 million 1.88 $10.74 million $2.75 9.28 Southside Bancshares $265.32 million 4.76 $113.40 million $3.20 12.30

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Southside Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than F & M Bank. F & M Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southside Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

3.9% of F & M Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of F & M Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

F & M Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. F & M Bank pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southside Bancshares pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend for 29 consecutive years. F & M Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for F & M Bank and Southside Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F & M Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Southside Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

Southside Bancshares has a consensus target price of $40.27, suggesting a potential upside of 2.29%. Given Southside Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Southside Bancshares is more favorable than F & M Bank.

Volatility and Risk

F & M Bank has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats F & M Bank on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About F & M Bank

(Get Rating)

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services. It also provides construction loans, including residential, and land acquisition and development loans; commercial real estate loans; business loans; consumer loans, such as personal loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, installment and demand loans, and home equity loans; residential mortgage loans; credit cards; dealer finance; farmland loans; multi-family loans; and commercial and industrial loans. In addition, the company offers brokerage services; and life, and commercial and personal insurance products, as well as safe deposit boxes. Further, it originates conventional and government sponsored mortgages; and title insurance and real estate settlement services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated thirteen banking offices in Rockingham, Shenandoah, Page, and Augusta counties; and a loan production office located in Penn Laird. F & M Bank Corp. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Timberville, Virginia.

About Southside Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other consumer related loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers wealth management and trust services consisting of investment management, administration, revocable and testamentary trusts, and custodian services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through 56 banking facilities and 73 ATMs/ITMs. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

