AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 139,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,543,924 shares.The stock last traded at $14.22 and had previously closed at $13.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.73.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.