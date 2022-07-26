AnimalGo (GOM2) Achieves Market Cap of $13.22 Million

AnimalGo (GOM2) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One AnimalGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AnimalGo has traded down 11% against the US dollar. AnimalGo has a total market cap of $13.22 million and $992,960.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004779 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,938.89 or 0.99982852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003545 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00125227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00029624 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004769 BTC.

About AnimalGo

AnimalGo (CRYPTO:GOM2) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io. The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net.

Buying and Selling AnimalGo

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnimalGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AnimalGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

