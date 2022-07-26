Anoncoin (ANC) 1-Day Volume Tops $17.00

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 26th. Anoncoin has a market capitalization of $50,429.13 and $17.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Anoncoin has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Anoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- DNotes (NOTE) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Comet (CMT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Anoncoin Coin Profile
Anoncoin (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the
Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net.
Buying and Selling Anoncoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
