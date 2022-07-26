AnRKey X Hits Market Cap of $1.24 Million ($ANRX)

AnRKey X ($ANRX) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 25th. One AnRKey X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. AnRKey X has a market cap of $1.24 million and $12,464.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004723 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001584 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017396 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001954 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00031782 BTC.
AnRKey X Coin Profile
AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 160,485,722 coins. AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.io.
Buying and Selling AnRKey X
