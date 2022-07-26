ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on ANSYS from $304.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.70.

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $253.88. The company had a trading volume of 10,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $225.92 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.58.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 32.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $846,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 52,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

