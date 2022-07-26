Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on APOG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $40.48 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.91. The company has a market capitalization of $896.92 million, a PE ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.57. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $356.64 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $49,736.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at $875,444.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Enterprises

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,117,000 after acquiring an additional 182,687 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 957,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,111,000 after purchasing an additional 67,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 2.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 231,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

