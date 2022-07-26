APYSwap (APYS) Price Reaches $0.0223 on Top Exchanges

APYSwap (APYS) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. APYSwap has a total market cap of $405,887.35 and $53,929.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APYSwap has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004772 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001568 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002174 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00017251 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001927 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000308 BTC.
APYSwap Coin Profile
APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap.
