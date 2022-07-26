Aralez Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ARZ) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:ARZ – Get Rating) rose 10.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 274,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 79,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.43.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States and Canada. It engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing products in the areas of cardiovascular, pain management, dermatological allergy, and other indications. It offers Zontivity for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with heart attack or peripheral arterial disease; Toprol-XL, a cardioselective beta-blocker that is indicated for the treatment of hypertension; Fibricor, a fenofibric acid for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia and patients with primary hypercholesterolemia or mixed dyslipidemia; and Blexten, an antihistamine drug for the symptomatic relief of allergic rhinitis and chronic spontaneous urticarial.

