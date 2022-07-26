Arconic (ARNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Arconic to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Arconic to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arconic Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ARNC traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.08. The company had a trading volume of 806 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,769. Arconic has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average is $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the first quarter worth about $7,686,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 5.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 104,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arconic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

