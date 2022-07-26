Ardor (ARDR) Hits Market Cap of $97.33 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0974 or 0.00000466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $97.33 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00094232 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000558 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00017233 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001448 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00235171 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00040660 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007907 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000160 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000247 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
