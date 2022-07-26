Argos Resources (LON:ARG) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Argos Resources Ltd (LON:ARG – Get Rating) were up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02). Approximately 893,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 316,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).
Argos Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £3.76 million and a PE ratio of -16.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.05.
About Argos Resources
Argos Resources Ltd, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands. The company holds a 100% interest in license PL001, which covers approximately 1,126 square kilometers in the North Falkland Basin. Argos Resources Ltd was founded in 1995 and is based in Stanley, the Falkland Islands.
See Also
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
- Why Amazon and Alphabet are Post-Split Buys
- Big Lots Stock is a Value Play at These Levels
- Schlumberger: Another Reason To Bet On An Oil-Services Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Argos Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argos Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.