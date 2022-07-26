Argos Resources (LON:ARG) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Argos Resources Ltd (LON:ARG – Get Rating) were up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02). Approximately 893,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 316,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

Argos Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.76 million and a PE ratio of -16.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.05.

About Argos Resources

Argos Resources Ltd, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands. The company holds a 100% interest in license PL001, which covers approximately 1,126 square kilometers in the North Falkland Basin. Argos Resources Ltd was founded in 1995 and is based in Stanley, the Falkland Islands.

