ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) is Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,248 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $21,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $1.90 on Tuesday, hitting $43.75. The stock had a trading volume of 925,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,725,906. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.32. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.