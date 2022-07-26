Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 308,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,332 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up about 2.0% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $53,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.20.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $169.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,248. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $136.92 and a 12 month high of $187.02. The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

